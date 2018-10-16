Marijuana production companies are gearing up ahead of Wednesday’s legalization.

Canntrust has a giant facility in the Niagara region and production is in full force, as they prepare to sell their products to the government for the Ontario Cannabis Online Store.

Canntrust has been producing medical marijuana for four years, now they’re expanding their greenhouse to one million square feet to create more recreational marijuana.

Our Sylvie Lendvay took a tour of the facility to see how mass amounts of the product are produced.