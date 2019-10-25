Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from Queen Elizabeth

Photo courtesy: @RoyalFamily

Queen Elizabeth has named Margaret Atwood a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for her services to literature.

Today the 79-year-old author of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and the sequel ‘The Testaments’ accepted the award at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

.@MargaretAtwood was made a Companion of Honour by Her Majesty for Services to Literature. #Investiture Congratulations, Dr. Atwood🎖👏 pic.twitter.com/F61nWTDzYi — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 25, 2019

Atwood told the British media that she felt a bit emotional in the presence of the royal.

The Companion of Honour is a special award for those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government over a long period of time.