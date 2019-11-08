The Mcmaster Marauders look to end a lengthy losing streak against the defending champion Western Mustangs in Saturday’s Yates Cup on CHCH.
Home Local News Hamilton Marauders look to reverse recent history!
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
scattered clouds
-2.9 ° C
-0.6 °
-5 °
68 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Fri
-3 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
3 °
Mon
-2 °
Tue
-7 °
Local News
Marauders look to reverse recent history!
The Mcmaster Marauders look to end a lengthy losing streak against the defending champion Western Mustangs in Saturday's Yates Cup on CHCH.