The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free agent centre Jason Spezza.

The Maple Leafs announced Monday that the club has signed Spezza to a 1 year contract worth $700, 000.

The 36-year old Toronto native has been with the NHL for 16 seasons, the last 5 with Dallas Stars. He played 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators where he helped lead the Senators to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017.