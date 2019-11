The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Mike Babcock.

The Leafs have hired Sheldon Keefe, head coach of the Toronto Marlies, as their new head coach.

Babcock had a record of 9-10-4 in 2019-20 for the struggling Leafs, who are 0-5-1 in their last six games, including five straight losses in regulation.

