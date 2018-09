Maple Leafs back on the ice

The Toronto Maple Leafs hit the ice today for the unofficial start of training camp.

The team landed prime free agent superstar John Tavares and their young guns like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner come back with another year of experience.

On ice sessions at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls will run from 9 am to 2 pm, Friday to Sunday.

Hear more from Mike Babcock, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Patrick Marleau.