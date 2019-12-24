Police identify Guelph crash victim

Ontario Provincial Police have now identified a man whose body was found yesterday in a crashed Ford F-150 pickup truck. He has been identified as 47 year-old David Frank Douglas WATTERS, of Kitchener. Officers say the wreckage was spotted by someone driving by in the township of Guelph-Eramosa west of Guelph. It’s believed it was involved in a single vehicle crash and ended up in a wooded area off the road. The investigation into incident continues.
