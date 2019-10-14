Manitoba declares state of emergency after snow storm

The Manitoba government has declared a state of emergency following a powerful snow storm.
The storm left thousands of homes and businesses without power.
This declaration means the province can gain faster access to crews and equipment from neighbouring provinces and states.
Ontario, Saskatchewan and Minnesota are being asked to provide assistance.
Premier Doug Ford issued a statement offering Ontario’s help.
Ontario stands ready to provide any assistance that the people of Manitoba may need during this challenging time. Our government has reached out to Premier @BrianPallister to offer our full support in whatever capacity is needed. https://t.co/LKo6flMrFT
— Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 13, 2019