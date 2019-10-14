Manitoba declares state of emergency after snow storm

By
Alex Frisby
-

The Manitoba government has declared a state of emergency following a powerful snow storm.

The storm left thousands of homes and businesses without power.

This declaration means the province can gain faster access to crews and equipment from neighbouring provinces and states.

Ontario, Saskatchewan and Minnesota are being asked to provide assistance.

Premier Doug Ford issued a statement offering Ontario’s help.

