Man with warrant and suspended licence charged after three-car crash

A driver from Welland, Ont. with a warrant out for his arrest along with a suspended licence, has been charged after a three-car crash.

Hamilton police say it happened just after 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Ottawa St. North and Burlington St. East

Officers say a Nissan Pathfinder and Toyota Corolla were heading south on Ottawa St. when they stopped at the light and were struck from behind by a Chevrolet Equinox.

The driver of the Equinox was driving with a suspended licence for unpaid fines and also has a warrant out for her arrest for failing to appear in court.

The 33-year-old man was arrested, police searched the vehicle and found several unidentified pills.

The driver was later turned over to another agency in relation to the warrant.

Police say he was issues three court summons for careless driving, driving while under suspension, and failure to surrender an insurance card.