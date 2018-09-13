Man wanted for pulling knife on Oakville bus driver

Halton police are hoping the public can help identify a man they allege pulled a knife on an Oakville bus driver and passenger earlier this summer.

Police say a man was trying to steal transfer slips from an Oakville Transit bus at the Oakville South Mall Transit circle around 6 p.m. on July 28.

A transit driver and passenger interrupted the man and he pulled out a knife before fleeing the area.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten, between 155 lbs and 175 lbs. He has a number of tattoos including a bright pair of red lips on the right side of his neck just below his ear.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Const. Eric Huer at 905-825-4747, ext. 2205.