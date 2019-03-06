Man wanted for violent crime caught by Hamilton police

An Oakville man who was wanted by police for a violent crime has been arrested after he attempted to flee during a traffic stop in Hamilton.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Mar. 6, officers spotted a Lexus crossover vehicle going 127 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 6 near Concession 6.

Officers followed the vehicle for roughly two kilometers and made several attempts to pull the driver over. “With emergency equipment activated, attempts were made to conduct a traffic stop; however, the driver failed to comply,” said police in a news release.

They say the vehicle eventually pulled onto the shoulder of the road and was boxed in by police. The driver then repeatedly slammed the Lexus into the police cruisers in an attempt to flee.

Officers managed to pull the driver out of the vehicle and he was arrested. During a search, police say they found “readily accessible” cannabis and alcohol inside the crossover.

A 28-year-old man is facing several charges including impaired driving and flight from police. Investigators discovered he was also wanted on two outstanding warrants by neighbouring police services in relation to a violent crime and failing to appear in court for a previous drunk driving incident.

He is being held in police custody and is scheduled to appear at John Sopinka Courthouse later Wednesday.

A Hamilton police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.