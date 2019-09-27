Man wanted for stabbing outside Burlington nightclub

Halton police have released images of a man wanted in connection to a stabbing outside Island Nightclub in Burlington.

On August 31st, police say two males got into a fight outside the club when the suspect stabbed the other male in the shoulder with an unknown object.

The suspect fled on foot while the victim was treated in hospital and released.

The suspect is described as black, approximately 21 years old, slim build, short dreadlock style hair and unshaven. He was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants and had a black satchel slung off of his shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jared McLeod at 905 825 4747 ext. 2385 or CrimeStoppers.