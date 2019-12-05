Man wanted for robbery at Fort Erie gas station

An arrest warrant has been issued for Robert Shewell in connection with a robbery at a Fort Erie gas station.

Police were called to a Pioneer gas station on Garrison Rd. around 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Investigators say the suspect fled the area before officers arrived on scene.

The suspect has since been identified as Shewell. He is described as being roughly six-feet tall, with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, witnesses told police the suspect appeared to be bleeding from the left side of his face.

Police say Sherwell’s whereabouts is not known at this time.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, and badge number 9369.