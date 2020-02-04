Man wanted for allegedly crashing car into Welland Canal surrenders to police

A 23-year-old man wanted for allegedly crashing a vehicle into the Welland Canal and fleeing the scene has turned himself in to police.

Last week, police issued an arrest warrant for Arron Corey Brown, of no fixed address, for dangerous driving and fail to stop resulting in bodily harm.

It’s alleged Brown was driving a blue 2009 Audi eastbound along Glendale Ave. when it struck a tree and crashed into the canal around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 21.

Investigators believe six people were inside the car at the time of the crash. All of the passengers were able to get out of the vehicle on their own and the driver fled the scene on foot.

Firefighters had to perform a rope rescue to safely bring a man in his twenties up the side of a snowy hill to an awaiting ORNGE air ambulance. He suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to an out of region trauma centre.

The other passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police say Brown surrendered to police on Sunday and is currently being held in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday in St. Catharines.