Man wanted by Hamilton Police for long list of charges
Hamilton Police’s Human Trafficking Unit is searching for a man who is wanted for over a dozen charges.
Officers have been investigating incidents from November and December.
They have obtained warrants for the arrest of Alijah Weir-Mohammed.
Police say the 23-year-old is frequently in the Hamilton area.
He will be facing a long list of charges including trafficking in persons, sexual assault, uttering threats and theft under $5,000.
He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Const. Laura Skelton at 905-961-1895.
Commenting Guidelines