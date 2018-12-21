;
Man wanted by Hamilton Police for long list of charges

Hamilton Police’s Human Trafficking Unit is searching for a man who is wanted for over a dozen charges.

Officers have been investigating incidents from November and December.

They have obtained warrants for the arrest of Alijah Weir-Mohammed.

Police say the 23-year-old is frequently in the Hamilton area.

He will be facing a long list of charges including trafficking in persons, sexual assault, uttering threats and theft under $5,000.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.-Const. Laura Skelton at 905-961-1895.

 

 

 



