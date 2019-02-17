;
Man wanted after firing shots at a vehicle along highway 403

Posted:
Category: Halton, News
Tags: brantford, highway 403, payton kellam brush, police, shooting


Hamilton police have released a photo of a man they say is wanted in a road rage incident that resulted in gunfire. 22 year old Payton Kellam Brush is wanted on charges of discharging a firearm. Police say Brush and the firearm have not been located and say Brush is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as being six feet tall and over 230 pounds. Police say Brush has ties to Brantford and Hamilton. Police allege that Brush fired shots at a vehicle along highway 403 just east of Brantford before firing more shots at the same vehicle in a Hamilton neighborhood.

 

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.



