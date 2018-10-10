Man utters death threats, smashes vehicle in road rage incident

A Port Colborne man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and sideswiping her vehicle in a dangerous road rage incident.

It happened on a rural road in Wainfleet around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was driving home from work when she noticed a vehicle was tailgating her.

When the woman pulled to the side of the road to allow the vehicle to pass, the other driver sideswiped her vehicle three times. Both vehicles were sent into the ditch.

As the victim called 911, the male driver grabbed a “hammer type weapon” and started to smash the victim’s windshield. “The accused shouted profanities at her and threatened numerous times to kill her,” said Niagara police in a news release.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 65-year-old man standing at the victim’s door, continuing to threaten her life.

The man then challenged police to fight and was subsequently tased by officers.

Walter Kirk, 65, was arrested and is facing a number of charges including uttering death threats, impaired driving and assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.