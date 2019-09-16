Man uses fake documents to purchase $120K vehicle: Niagara police

Niagara police say an Alberta man is facing charges after he allegedly used fake documents to buy a luxury vehicle.

Back in August, police allege the man purchased a vehicle worth $120,000 from a St. Catharines car dealership through “personation and the use of fraudulent identity documents.”

The Niagara Regional Police worked with the Ontario Provincial Police and Waterloo Regional Police who were investigating similar incidents and identified a suspect.

Hector Caron, 66, was arrested on Saturday and charged with fraud, identity theft, identity fraud, possession of identity documents and possession of property obtained by crime.

Caron has been held for a bail hearing and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

“Incidents of fraudulently purchased vehicles have been a recurring problem throughout the Province,” said Niagara police in a news release. “Dealers and lenders are encouraged to be vigilant and conduct thorough background checks to confirm the information provided to them is correct.”