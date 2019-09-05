Man uses extension cord to steal neighbours electricity: OPP

A Tillsonburg man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly stole electricity from his neighbour’s home.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to a home on Queen St. for reports of a theft on Sunday.

Police learned the homeowner had been away from their home for an extended period of time. When the resident returned home, they discovered an extension cord running from their house into their neighbours home.

Police charged a 32-year-old man with theft of electricity. He is scheduled to appear in a Woodstock courtroom at a later date.