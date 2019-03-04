Man tries to grab cop’s gun following stabbing, Niagara police say

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly tried to take a police officer’s weapon following a stabbing in Niagara Falls.

Police were called to a home on Maple St. around 3:15 p.m. on Mar. 3 for reports of an altercation.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering injuries from a stab wound. He was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital in serious condition.

A second man was taken to hospital after a violent interaction with police officers. A neighbour, who captured a four-minutes long video of the incident, said the man appeared to lunge for an officer’s gun. The witness also said the man told police he had stabbed another man inside the home in self defense.

The graphic video shows four police officers repeatedly punch and kick a man who appears to be resisting arrest.

The man was shot with at least one taser and eventually restrained. He was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

Mark Skinner, of Niagara Falls, has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of disarm police officer and assault to resist arrest.

Skinner is being held in custody and is expected to appear in court later Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate and will be looking into the incident.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency which investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.