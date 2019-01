Man treated for smoke inhalation after Oakville house fire

A man is in hospital after a late night fire in Oakville Monday night.

Fire fighters were called to a home on Glenashton Dr. near Eighth Line and Upper Middle Rd. E around 11 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in the laundry room and spread to the main floor.

There was one man home at the time. He was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.