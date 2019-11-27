Man takes vehicle on test drive, never comes back: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are investigating after a man took a vehicle on a test drive from a mountain dealership and never returned.

Police say a man in his late twenties visited Upper James Toyota on Tuesday.

The man requested to take a 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback out for a test drive. The salesperson left the man with the vehicle for a brief moment and the thief took off with the car.

Investigators say the hatchback is grey in colour and has dealer plates.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Hamilton police.