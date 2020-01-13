Man taken into custody following 5-hour standoff with Niagara police

A man has been arrested following a five-hour standoff with Niagara police on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Old Pine Trail and Vine St. in St. Catharines around 11 a.m.

Police say a man had forced his way inside the home and threatened a female.

The female was able to leave the home and the man barricaded himself inside.

Police learned the man may be armed and the Emergency Task Unit was called in to help.

Following talks with negotiators, the man was taken into custody around 4:20 p.m.

Detectives with the Domestic Violence Unit have taken over the investigation and say charges are pending.