Man suffers serious brain injury in fight at Hess Village

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition and a Hamilton man has been charged after a fight at Hess Village on Saturday.

Police were called to the area of Hess St. North and King St. West around 3 a.m. for reports of an unconscious man being carried by two men.

Investigators say two men initially engaged in a “consensual fight” after an evening at Hess Village.

One of the men was knocked unconscious after being struck with a closed fist.

The man was taken to hospital with a serious brain injury and remains in critical condition.

Police arrested 28-year-old Loren Perrin and charged him with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked by police to contact detectives at 905-546-4816.



