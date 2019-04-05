Man suffers life threatening injuries in workplace accident: OPP

A Haldimand County man has suffered life threatening injuries after a large slab of rock fell on him at a work site.

Emergency crews were called to the Canadian Gypsum Corporation Plant (CGC) at 2:44 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say two men were working together in the underground mine when a large slab of rock fell onto them and trapped a 27-year-old worker underneath.

Other employees came to their aide and worked to lift the slab off the man. The 27-year-old was rushed to an out-of-town hospital with life threatening injuries.

The other worker, a 23-year-old man from Haldimand County, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour was notified and will be investigating the incident.