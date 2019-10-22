Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Beamsville crash

Niagara police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was seriously hurt in a crash in Beamsville.

Officers were called to a single-vehicle collision on King St. east of Bartlett Rd. around 11 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Police say a Honda Accord was travelling eastbound on King St. when it left the roadway and crashed into a hydro police.

The driver was transported to an out of town hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries.

The Niagara Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigated the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators a 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.