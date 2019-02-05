Man suffers life threatening injuries after being hit with arrow: London police

A man will have to undergo surgery after he was shot with an arrow overnight in London, Ont.

Police say they received a 9-1-1 call around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday from a person reporting a male had been hit by an arrow.

Officers arrived on scene and found the man suffering from a life threatening injury. He was transported to hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time and investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.