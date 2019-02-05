;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man suffers life threatening injuries after being hit with arrow: London police

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: arrow, london, london police

A man will have to undergo surgery after he was shot with an arrow overnight in London, Ont.

Police say they received a 9-1-1 call around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday from a person reporting a male had been hit by an arrow.

Officers arrived on scene and found the man suffering from a life threatening injury. He was transported to hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time and investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.



LATEST STORIES

Man suffers life threatening injuries after being hit with arrow: London police

Best Wishes for February 5th

Being heart smart

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php