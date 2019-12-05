Man suffers life-altering injuries after being struck by train in Hamilton

A man has been rushed to hospital after an incident on the CN railway tracks in Hamilton’s north end.

Hamilton Paramedics Supervisor David Thompson says a man in his twenties suffered life-altering injuries after being struck by a train.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday near Wellington St. North and Birge St.

Thompson says the victim was rushed to a nearby trauma centre.

Hamilton police say they do not know the extent of the man’s injuries but they are considered to be serious.

Police have closed Wellington St. in both directions for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area.