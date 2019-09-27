Man suffering from stab wounds walks into Brantford casino

A man was rushed to hospital Thursday night after he walked into a Brantford casino suffering from stab wounds.

Officers were called to Elements Casino on Icomm Dr. around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital with wounds to his abdomen before being transferred to Hamilton General.

He remains in hospital but his condition is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect descriptions.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information that could help is asked to contact Brantford police.