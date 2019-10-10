Man struck and killed in hit and run on Hamilton Mountain

A 65-year-old man is dead following a hit and run collision in Hamilton overnight.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Mohawk Rd. East near Seven Oaks Dr.

Police say the man was crossing the street in front of an apartment building at 270 Mohawk Rd. East when he was struck by a vehicle. They say the vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Mohawk Rd.

A resident in the area told police they went outside after hearing a noise and found the man on the ground.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Hamilton Police Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the incident and is appealing for witnesses to come forward and for residents in the area to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Cst. J. Bannon at 905-546-4753 or Det. Cst. H. Vandercraats at 905-546-4755.