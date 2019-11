Hamilton police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck and head with a “hand tool.”

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Cannon St. East at 11:22 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two roommates were having an argument when one of the men stabbed the other.

They say the 27-year-old victim suffered several puncture wounds and was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.