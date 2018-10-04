Man sought in Stoney Creek pharmacy robbery

Hamilton police are hoping the public can help identify a man wanted by police after a pharmacy in Stoney Creek was robbed on Monday.

Police say a man walked into the Friendly Pharmacy on Queenston Rd. around 4 p.m., went behind the counter and demanded medications from the staff.

“He took several medications from the safe and then fled on foot westbound through the plaza,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Police describe the suspect as white, 25 to 35 years of age, five-foot-six to five-foot-eight, with a thin build, short blonde hair and some dark facial hair. He was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, with a white decal on the front and, black pants, black running shoes with red and white soles, and a red shirt underneath his sweater.

Police are reminding the public that taking any medications or narcotics not prescribed to you can be harmful to your health and even fatal.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Shannon McLean at 905-546-8938 or Det. Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.