Man sought in string of thefts in St. Catharines

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify a man wanted in a string of thefts in St. Catharines.

Police allege the man stole a wallet, a debit card, and several other items from a local business in the area of Bunting Rd. and Welland Ave. on Oct. 15.

He then made a number of purchases at local retailers using the tap feature.

The man is described as roughly 20 to 30 years of age and was wearing a black baseball hat, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, a red shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, badge number 9470.