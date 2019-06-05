;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man sought in sexual assault of 9-year-old girl in St. Catharines

Posted:
Category: Local, Niagara
Tags: child abuse, crime, niagara, niagara regional police service, sexual assault


Niagara Regional Police Service is looking to identify a man who is wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in St. Catharines.

Police say the child was approached by a man in the area of Haynes Ave. and Church St. around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say there was an interaction between the child and man and the girl was sexually assaulted.

Police say the child did not suffer any physical injuries in the incident.

Officers searched the area Tuesday evening but did not locate the man. He is described by police as being 20 to 30 years old, between five-foot-two and five-foot-five with a tanned complexion. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black athletic pants with a white stripe. Police say the man was seen fleeing the area in a blue sweater.

Police are continuing to canvass the area Wednesday and search for video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Abuse Unit at 905-688-4111, select option 3, and dial badge number 9127.



LATEST STORIES

Man sought in sexual assault of 9-year-old girl in St. Catharines

Final preparations for the RBC Canadian Open

Outdoor entertaining

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php