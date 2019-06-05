Man sought in sexual assault of 9-year-old girl in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police Service is looking to identify a man who is wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in St. Catharines.

Police say the child was approached by a man in the area of Haynes Ave. and Church St. around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say there was an interaction between the child and man and the girl was sexually assaulted.

Police say the child did not suffer any physical injuries in the incident.

Officers searched the area Tuesday evening but did not locate the man. He is described by police as being 20 to 30 years old, between five-foot-two and five-foot-five with a tanned complexion. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black athletic pants with a white stripe. Police say the man was seen fleeing the area in a blue sweater.

Police are continuing to canvass the area Wednesday and search for video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Abuse Unit at 905-688-4111, select option 3, and dial badge number 9127.