Gun pointed at gas station employee in Huron County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a man pointed a gun at a gas station employee in Huron County.

Police say a Volkswagen Passat pulled into the gas station on Main St. North around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

The driver parked the car at a pump near the store and a passenger got out of the vehicle.

He went inside to make a “routine purchase” before returning to the car.

As the vehicle drove away, police say the driver pulled out a handgun and pointed it in the direction of the store employee and a customer inside the store.

The vehicle sped off and was last seen by witnesses travelling southbound on Highway 4.

Officers carried out an “extensive” search but could not locate the vehicle.

The driver is described as a being white, five-foot-eight, with a medium build and short hair. He was wearing a t-shirt, black pants, tan coloured boots, a black baseball cap, and sunglasses.

“This individual should be considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public should not approach this individual if observed,” said OPP in a news release.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.