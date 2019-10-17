Man sought in door to door sales scam in Niagara Region

A 46-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with a series of door to door scams in Niagara Region.

Detectives launched an investigation earlier this month after a number of residents came forward to police after hiring a contractor to complete work at their home.

Police learned the contractors were travelling door to door selling driveway paving or resurfacing at very competitive prices. They often had a series of business cards, pamphlets and basic printed contracts to accompany the door to door sales pitch.

Once a deal was struck, the contractor requested a large cash down payment. In many cases, some work would be done but was “sub-par” and incomplete. The contractor then asked for the remaining payment. “Once final payment is received the “contractor” is usually never heard from again, phone calls will go unanswered thus leaving the consumer with driveway damage or a partially completed project,” said police in a news release.

Police have identified a man they believe is part of a large group that speaks with an Irish or British accent while conducting these scams.

Jerry Connors is wanted by detectives for fraud over $5,000 and fail to appear in court.

Connors may be driving a 2010 White Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Police are warning residents not to attempt to apprehend or confront him.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Niagara police.