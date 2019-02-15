;
2017 BEA Winners
Man sought in armed robbery in Hamilton

Hamilton police have released new images of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Hamilton last month.

Officers were called to a Hasty Convenience Store on Queenston Rd. on Jan. 9 for reports of a robbery.

Police say a man armed with a knife walked into the store and demanded cash. He managed to take an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the store.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as white, between 40 and 60 years of age, roughly five-foot-ten and was wearing a dark coloured, hooded jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Torrie at 905-546-2991 or Det. Cst. Komadowski at 905-546-8939.



