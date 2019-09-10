Man sought in Ancaster convenience store robbery

Hamilton police are searching for a man in his forties following an overnight robbery in Ancaster.

Police were called to the Circle K convenience store on Wilson St. around 11 p.m. Monday.

They say a man armed with a weapon entered the store and demanded money from the store employee.

The man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

The Hamilton Police Service BEAR Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.