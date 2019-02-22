;
Man sought in 5 convenience store robberies in Hamilton

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with five convenience store robberies this month.

On Feb. 2, police were called to a Big Bee Convenience store near Barton St. East and Ottawa St. North for reports of a robbery. They say a man indicated he was armed with a weapon and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.

Then on Feb. 10, the Extra Variety store near Cannon St. East and Rosslyn Ave. was robbed by a man armed with a knife. The thief fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash before police arrived.

On Feb. 16 and 17, similar armed robberies happened at the Big Bear near King St. East and Gage Ave. South and the Hasty Market near Kenilworth Ave. North and Britannia Ave.


Investigators say all of the incidents happened during the overnight hours and no one
was injured.

Hamilton police believe the same man is responsible for all five incidents.

The suspect is described as white, six-feet tall, 25 to 30 years of age, with a medium build and ‘parka’ style jacket.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Cst. Sarah Ricker at 905-546-8938 or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.



