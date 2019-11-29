Man sought for indecent act at Hamilton Mountain library

Hamilton police have released a photo of a man they say committed an indecent act at a local library.
It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sherwood Public Library on Upper Ottawa St.
A citizen contacted police after they allegedly saw the man commit the act near a window in the library.
The suspect left the area before officers arrived on scene.
He is described as roughly 30-years-old, with brown skin and a shaved head. He was wearing a black sweater with a red and grey pattern, blue jeans and large headphones.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cst. Tracey Constable at 905-546-8965 or Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.
