Man sought for indecent act at Hamilton Mountain library

Hamilton police have released a photo of a man they say committed an indecent act at a local library.

It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sherwood Public Library on Upper Ottawa St.

A citizen contacted police after they allegedly saw the man commit the act near a window in the library.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived on scene.

He is described as roughly 30-years-old, with brown skin and a shaved head. He was wearing a black sweater with a red and grey pattern, blue jeans and large headphones.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cst. Tracey Constable at 905-546-8965 or Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.