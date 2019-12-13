Man sought for fraudulent transactions in Burlington

Halton police are hoping the public can help identify a man wanted in connection to several fraudulent transactions.

On Oct. 12, 2018, cash, credit and debit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at a Boston Pizza location in Burlington.

Surveillance footage from different retail locations shows the suspect completing each transaction.

The suspect is described as white, with black hair and is clean shaved. He is between 28 and 40- years-old with an average build. He is approximately 5’6” to 5’9” feet tall. He was seen wearing a grey baseball cap with no logo, a dark grey long sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Constable Christine McKenzie at 905-878-5511 ext. 7393.