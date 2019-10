Halton Regional Police are investigating a homicide that took place outside a home in Georgetown.

Just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Monarch Drive and Niagara Trail in Halton Hills.

When emergency crews arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are urging anyone in the area who have CCTV camera and may have information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.