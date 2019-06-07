;
Man sexually assaulted in Milton, police looking for suspect

Halton Police have released a description of a man they’re looking for after a sexual assault behind a dance studio in Milton last night.

The man is described as white, in his early 30’s, muscular with blonde hair, blue eyes, wearing a white shirt and baseball hat.

The man police are looking for attacked another man behind a dance studio and children’s tutoring on Nippising Road near Childs Drive. The area backs onto a townhouse complex. Someone heard screaming and called 911 then ran over to the man to see if he needed help. The neighbour told CHCH News that the man seemed to be in a lot of distress.

Police recovered a knife from the scene but say the victim was not stabbed. He was taken to hospital though.

Police are also looking for a silver Chrysler 4 door sedan.

The sexual assault unit has taken over the case. They are asking anyone with information to contact police.



