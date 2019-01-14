;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man seen lurking on properties in Oxford County

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: crime, ontario provincial police, opp, oxford county

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly seen lurking on several properties in Oxford County during the night.

A concerned resident called police around 4:50 a.m. on Friday to report a suspicious male.

The neighbour spotted a man lurking around and entering various properties on Feltz Dr.

The man left the area in a dark coloured pickup truck before police arrived on scene.

Officers patrolling the area located the vehicle and arrested Daniel Maloney, of Oxford County.

He has been charged with break and enter and four counts of trespassing at night.

Maloney is scheduled to appear in a Woodstock courtroom at a later date.



LATEST STORIES

Man seen lurking on properties in Oxford County

Finding your voice

Returns on renos

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php