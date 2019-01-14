Man seen lurking on properties in Oxford County

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly seen lurking on several properties in Oxford County during the night.

A concerned resident called police around 4:50 a.m. on Friday to report a suspicious male.

The neighbour spotted a man lurking around and entering various properties on Feltz Dr.

The man left the area in a dark coloured pickup truck before police arrived on scene.

Officers patrolling the area located the vehicle and arrested Daniel Maloney, of Oxford County.

He has been charged with break and enter and four counts of trespassing at night.

Maloney is scheduled to appear in a Woodstock courtroom at a later date.