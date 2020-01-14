Man pushes his way inside Stoney Creek senior’s home, steals purse

Hamilton police are looking for a thief who forced his way inside a Stoney Creek senior’s home and robbed her.

It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at an apartment building on King St. and 2nd St. North.

Police say an elderly woman answered her door when an unknown man pushed his way inside. The woman was knocked to the ground and the man stole the victim’s black and white purse. He then fled the apartment on foot.

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as white, five-foot-four, roughly 35 to 45 years old, with a medium build. He had a clean-shaven face and was wearing large prescription glasses, dark clothing, and a small black toque.

Investigators believe this was a random incident and the victim was not targeted.

Police are reminding residents to be cautious of suspicious people in and around their apartment complex and refrain from opening doors to unknown individuals.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Mario Rizzo at 905-546-2918 or Acting Det. Sgt. Christian Mukendi at 905-546-2907.