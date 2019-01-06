Man pulled from the Welland Canal

A close call today for a man who was pulled from the Welland Canal in Thorold after he was reportedly trying to rescue a dog.

Fire fighters arrived on scene at 3 p.m. and entered the canal to rescue a man who was unconscious.

After pulling him from the water, Fire officials say that they man did not have vital signs.

Firefighters performed CPR until EMS arrived and the man was taken to St. Catherine’s General.

The man was revived, but Niagara Police say that he was not doing well. Foul play is not suspected but police are looking at surveillance footage just to be sure.

Reportedly the man fell into the canal while trying to rescue a dog. Police did not have any information on the dog’s well-being but said three were present on scene when they arrived.