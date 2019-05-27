;
Man posing as realtor steals $30K worth of jewellery in Oakville

Halton police have charged a 29-year-old man after he allegedly stole jewellery during an open house while posing as a realtor.

Police say a homeowner was hosting an open house for “realtors only” on May 22.

Investigators allege the thief went to the home after learning about the open house on the internet.

“The victim assumed the suspect was a realtor as well and allowed him entry,” said Halton police in a news release. “Once inside the suspect went upstairs to the master bedroom and stole approximately $30,000 worth of jewellery.”

Police say the man left the house after being questioned by the homeowner.

Clinton Dixon, of Willow Beach, has been charged with unlawfully in a dwelling, and theft over $5,000.

Police believe there may be other incidents involving Dixon and are asking anything with information regarding similar incidents to contact Det. Cst. Ross Amore at 905-825-4747, ext. 2246.



