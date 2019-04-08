;
Man posing as a cop was actually an RCMP officer: Hamilton police

Posted:
It turns out the person believed to be posing as a K9 officer in Hamilton, was actually the real deal.

On Thursday, Hamilton police responded to a call from a Mount Hope neighbourhood where a citizen worried that someone impersonating a police officer had asked to use their yard for a K9 training drill.

According to a Facebook post by a woman claiming to be the victim, a man in a uniform knocked on her door and said he was part of the K9 Unit.

The man asked if he she would let the dogs sniff around. The resident complied but her husband later called police who said no local officers were dispatched to the area.

On Sunday, Hamilton police issued a news release stating the RCMP had confirmed they had two K9 handlers working near the Hamilton Airport and one of them had spoken to neighbours about using their property for training purposes.

Hamilton police are reminding residents to be vigilant when answering the door. They say if you are questioning whether the person you are dealing with is an officer, ask them for their badge number and contact police for confirmation.



