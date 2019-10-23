Man on Canada-wide warrant turns himself in to Hamilton police

Hamilton police have been involved in an ongoing investigation between February 2018 and October 2018 involving 32-year-old Jamal Morris.

Morris, of no fixed address, is facing a number of charges including assault, sexual assault, forcible confinement, choking, utter threats and fail to comply.

A Canada wide warrant was issued back in May. At the time Hamilton police said someone was hurt and required hospital treatment.

On October 21, shortly after 11 p.m, Morris turned himself into Hamilton central police station.