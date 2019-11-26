Man killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Ancaster

A man has died following a serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in Ancaster.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday just west of Wilson St.

Hamilton paramedics say the victim is a 55-year-old man. A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man who travelling together in the other vehicle were rushed to a local trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Paramedics say it appears a vehicle crossed over the centre median of the highway and collided with another vehicle.

Video footage from the scene shows debris scattered across the roadway. A vehicle can be seen flipped onto its roof in the middle lanes of the highway while the other vehicle sits in the grassy median with extensive damage to its front end.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.